CAG Report Exposes AAP Govt Scams, Delhi's Health and Power Crisis: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's government's handling of the city's health and power infrastructure, claiming that while Delhi faced critical shortages of oxygen and healthcare services, the government focused on constructing "Sheesh Mahal."

"With every page of the CAG report, more and more scams of the AAP government are coming to light. When the people of Delhi needed oxygen, when they needed Mohalla clinics, the Delhi government was busy constructing their Sheesh Mahal. The High Court and the CAG have made serious allegations about their 'mohalla clinics' and the so-called health model. All MLAs will have a detailed discussion on this today," Sood told ANI.

He also emphasized that despite years of promise, the previous government failed to invest in Delhi's power infrastructure.

"The Delhi Government is committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply. For the last many years, the Delhi government has not spent on Delhi's power infrastructure. The summer action plan is being reviewed... All power companies and officials are being instructed to work on their infrastructure," he added.

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will present a crucial report on the city's health infrastructure and management in the state assembly today.

According to the list of business released by the treasury bench, the report 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services Relating to Government of NCT of Delhi, ' prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), will be discussed by the MLAs, who can also raise matters under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission.

The series of CAG reports which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of the CAG report.

Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi called the suspension an injustice to the opposition in a letter addressed to Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect democratic values".

The MLAs were suspended for three days on February 25, marking March 3 as the first time the MLAs would come to the assembly after the suspension.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also called the Opposition's protests as "drama" and an "excuse.

"The Delhi CM said, "All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports... I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste." (ANI)