BSP will support Muslim community if govt misuses bill: Mayawati registers oppn to Waqf Amendment Bill

Lucknow: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday morning registered her opposition to the recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that the central government's attempt to clear the bill in "haste" was "inappropriate".

She said that her party would support the Muslim community if the government "misuses" the legislation.

"The sad thing is that the government brought this bill in great haste and got it passed, which is not appropriate, and now that this bill has been passed, if governments misuse it, then the party will fully support the Muslim community, meaning that in such a case, the party does not agree with this bill," Mayawati posted on X.

The BSP chief argued that the central government should have introduced the bill after giving the public additional time to understand it and addressing their doubts beforehand.

"After listening to both the ruling party and the opposition on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the conclusion that emerges is that it would have been better if the central government had given the public some more time to understand this bill and had also addressed all their doubts before introducing it," Mayawati said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha leader of opposition (LoP) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the union government after the parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, saying that the government had taken a "negative stand."

"It is their interpretation, we kept our views on the bill in front of them (government). They have taken a negative stand, and they are taking it forward," Kharge told reporters.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that it is "unfortunate" that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been passed.

"The bill is not in the best interests of the nation, constitution...The intention with which they have made amendments to the waqf amendment bill shows that they are not helping. They are just targeting a particular community...The bill is not right," Ranjan said.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated into the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)