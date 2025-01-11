BJP’s Virendra Sachdeva Slams Kejriwal as 'AAP-DA Azam,' Alleges Misuse of Public Funds for 'Sheesh Mahal

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the "AAP-DA' Azam" who has built a "Sheesh Mahal" using the "blood and sweat" of Delhi's people. Sachdeva drew a stark contrast between the city's rich history and Kejriwal's alleged corruption.

He also accused Kejriwal of abusing the people of Delhi who "have made the mistake of choosing him."

"When Mughals used to rule Delhi, people used to come to see palaces here. But this 'AAP-DA' Azam built the 'Sheesh Mahal' after looting the blood and sweat of the people which is a blot on Delhi's forehead," Sachdeva told reporters here.

"Look at his shamelessness that he comes every day and tries to hide his theft, abuses the people of Delhi who have made the mistake of choosing him," he added.

Alleging the AAP government of extravagant spending, the BJP has dubbed the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, which was earlier occupied by Kejriwal when he was chief minister, 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the AAP government in Delhi saying that "In the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'. By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'."

As the Delhi Assembly election nears, the BJP and the AAP have intensified their attacks against eachother.

During a press conference on Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged massive corruption by a political party, referring to it as the "'Galli Galoch Party." He claimed that the BJP party's leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Singh further stated, "We have received information from sources that leaders of the 'Galli-Galoch' party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9000 and distribute only Rs 1100."

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, "Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality...I ask the 'Galli-Galoch' party to tell the truth before people... People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the 'Galli-Galoch party now..."

Kejriwal on Friday, accused the BJP of facilitating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, claiming in a press conference that the local election officer has "surrendered to the BJP" and is aiding in fraudulent activities.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)