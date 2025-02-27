BJP's Tarun Chugh Slams AAP Over CAG Report, Alleges Corruption in Delhi Excise Policy

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, alleging corruption related to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Chugh accused Arvind Kejriwal's administration of prioritizing liquor policy over education.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Today the CAG report is being discussed in the Delhi Assembly. Discussion on theft and scams is the basis of a healthy democracy and is the need of the hour... Instead of opening schools, Arvind Kejriwal's government opened bars in Delhi..."

"BJP's Delhi government will bring this issue before the public with full commitment and will ensure that the corrupt get strict punishment. Those who looted the money of the poor will not be spared," he said.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi defended the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, stating that the report pointed out the flaws in the old excise policy, which the AAP government had previously exposed and came up with a new excise policy.

Addressing a press conference Atishi said, "The excise audit report was presented in the Delhi Assembly today. Its seven chapters are on the excise policy from 2017-21, and one chapter is on the new excise policy. The Delhi government had exposed the flaws and corruption of the old excise policy to the people of Delhi."

Atishi further alleged that under the previous policy, liquor was being illegally sourced from neighbouring states, causing financial losses to Delhi.

On Thursday AAP MLAs and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, staged a protest outside the Assembly on Thursday, holding 'Jai Bhim' placards after being denied entry into the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Excise Policy was tabled in the Delhi assembly on the second day of the assembly session by the newly elected CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The CAG reports highlight the alleged irregularities in the Policy that was brought during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)