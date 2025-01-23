BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Netaji's Death Claim

New Delhi: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi after he purportedly claimed that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945, as stated in his recent social media posts.

Majumdar also demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji.

"I strongly protest the claim that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died on August 18, 1945, as stated in social media posts by Rahul Gandhi. I also demand that Rahul Gandhi apologise within the next 24 hours for showing disrespect to Netaji, who was the first Prime Minister of India," he said in a post on X.

Appealing to all of Netaji's followers to raise their voices, he added, "I appeal to all of Netaji's followers to raise your voices by sharing this demand."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi posted a photo on social media on Netaji's birth anniversary, where he declared the date of death. There is no authentic data on this. After holding a constitutional position, if he does this kind of irresponsible thing, then he should apologise to all of Netaji's followers."

This comes after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi shared pictures on social media to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary. However, the post sparked controversy as it purportedly mentioned the date of Netaji's death as August 18, 1945, a claim that has been strongly disputed by his supporters and followers.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid homage to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary.

In a post on X Rahul said, "Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's leadership, courage, his struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!" (ANI)