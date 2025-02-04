BJP's Praveen Khandelwal Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Mindless' Parliament Speech

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack, calling him a "mindless leader" who does not think before speaking.

"Rahul Gandhi is a mindless leader. He does not even care what he is saying. He said Make in India is a failure...Rahul Gandhi's compulsion is that he is losing his political ground all over the country. He has to establish himself in some way or another, therefore, he makes such irresponsible statements...," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also accused Gandhi of speaking lies and said "frivolous language" does not suit the position Rahul Gandhi holds.

On Monday, during parliamentary speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that "China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed" and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory "but for some reason, our Army keeps talking to Chinese about their entry into our territory and Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory".

"The reason China is inside our territory is important because people think that wars are fought between armies and their weapons. But the fact of the matter is that wars are fought by industrial systems, the fact of the matter is that China has an industrial system that is far stronger, far bigger than our industrial system and that is why they have the guts to come inside this country. The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed, the reason China sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce (boost production) and I am worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again," Gandhi, who is Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha, said. (ANI)