BJP’s Parvesh Verma Predicts Landslide Victory in New Delhi, Kejriwal to Lose Deposit

New Delhi: BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Monday, claimed that the BJP would win the seat by a large margin and that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third.

"We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third," Verma said.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also claimed that Kejriwal would lose the New Delhi Assembly seat, stating that Delhi Police had controlled his "goons" and that Purvanchalis felt safer with the BJP due to provisions in the Union Budget.

"Delhi Police has controlled all of his (Arvind Kejriwal) goons. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose. In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has given things for Purvanchali, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh... Purvanchalis are finding themselves safe with the BJP. This is the reason their (AAP) vote bank is going away from them. He is going to lose from the New Delhi Assembly constituency," Dubey said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal also criticized AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, would focus on development and public welfare.

"The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works and public welfare... Every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double-engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. The Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget... Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax," Goyal said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Delhi.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections, the party was staring at defeat with members leaving.

" Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering)," he said.

Addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, PM Modi said that, similar to the change in weather with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi would witness a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)