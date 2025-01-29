BJP’s Parvesh Verma Files Complaint Against Kejriwal Over Alleged CCTV Corruption

New Delhi: Parvesh Verma, the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the New Delhi constituency, has filed a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials for alleged corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency. Verma is contending against Kejriwal in the upcoming elections.

In his complaint, Verma states that Kejriwal, in collaboration with his Ministers and officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other relevant departments, sanctioned the installation of CCTV cameras under the MLA-LAD and GNCTD funds.

Verma claims that the project was presented as a development initiative but was instead a cover for corruption.

The complaint further claims that despite an estimated Rs12 crores being spent, most of the CCTV cameras were either not installed or were of substandard quality. Verma writes, "Most of such CCTVs were installed on paper or of poorest quality."

He asserts that the actual installations were far below the funds allocated, with inflated prices being charged for substandard work. Verma goes on to state, "The works were awarded to loot the public money which itself is a cognizable offence."

Verma also claims that fabricated documents were created to conceal the misuse of public funds. He notes that these actions led to significant financial loss for the government. Verma writes, "Forged fabricated documents were created to cheat the exchequer's hard-earned money against public interest." He emphasizes the need for a deep investigation to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption.

The candidate from the New Delhi constituency has requested the ACB to take appropriate action, including registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Arvind Kejriwal and other Ministers and officials from PWD, DJB, and other departments under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and other laws.

He further urges that the accused officials be subjected to custodial interrogation to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability. Verma has called for the prosecution of all those responsible for this alleged corruption, urging that action be taken promptly. (ANI)