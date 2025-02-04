BJP's Nishikant Dubey Moves Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi for "Ridiculing" India

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday moved a notice for alleged breach of privilege against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "ridiculing" the country. He wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to initiate privilege proceedings against the Congress leader.

"I request your good self to initiate Privilege proceedings against him on an urgent basis. I also wish to emphasise that since the parliament records and proceedings are the testimony to his incessant callous/irresponsible attitude," the letter read.

As Rahul Gandhi raised six issues in his Parliament speech on Monday, including China capturing vast land in the Eastern Regions of India and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners, Dubey alleged that the LoPwas distorting the historical and substantive facts.

"While raising these issues, Rahul Gandhi has not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic," the letter read.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for freedom of speech in Parliament, Dubey said that Gandhi failed to authenticate whatever he spoke.

"To the best of my knowledge, this 'erudite' person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologized for using the pious forum of Parliament to defame our Country and the elected Government," the letter read.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged, "China is sitting inside this country because 'Make in India' has failed" and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has denied that Chinese forces are inside our territory "but for some reason, our Army keeps talking to Chinese about their entry into our territory and Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory".

Moreover, Gandhi also questioned the removal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee that recommends the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners, labelling it as a "calculated strategy". (ANI)