BJP’s Kiran Singh Dev Re-elected as Chhattisgarh State President, Vows to Strengthen Party from Panchayat to Parliament

Raipur: BJP's Chhattisgarh president and MLA from Jagdalpur Assembly constituency, Kiran Singh Dev, upon his reelection to the post, addressed a gathering here on Friday. He said that the BJP flag has to be hoisted from the grassroots to the Parliament

Addressing the crowd, he expressed gratitude to the people and his party: "A small worker from Bastar has been given a second chance. Membership campaign was not an easy task. The target of 60 lakh was set by the Central leaders and it was achieved. This is the speciality of BJP, it is a worker- and programme-based party."

He added that the party had won the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, but "There are urban body and three-tier Panchayat elections, this is the election of you people," he pointed out.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, congratulating the newly-elected state head, expressed on X: "Kiran Singh Dev ji, congratulations and best wishes to you on being elected as the state BJP president again."

"Under your leadership, Chhattisgarh BJP family will set new records and will live up to the expectations of the people by serving Chhattisgarh Mahatari with double the energy," he added.

Deputy CM Arun Sao said, "The second innings of our successful president has begun... Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the popular MLA of Jagdalpur, Shri Kiran Deo ji, who has a simple personality, on being elected as the state president of BJP Chhattisgarh. Under your leadership, all of us workers will strengthen the party further."

Posting a picture of himeself congratulating the new BJP State Chief said,"Popular leader, Jagdalpur MLA Shri Kiran Singh Dev congratulated on being re-appointed as the state president of Chhattisgarh BJP at BJP office Kushabhau campus."

In December 2023, Kiran Singh Dev was appointed as the State President for the first time. The party's national General Secretary Arun Sao had issued a notice in this regard.

Dev was then pitted against Congress's Jateen Jaiswal from the Jagdalpur assembly constituency, and the former secured victory by a margin of 29,834 votes.

Dev kicked off his political career by being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Jagdalpur is the only 'unreserved' seat in the Bastar region.

He had replaced Arun Sao, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)