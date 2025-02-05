BJP’s Dushyant Gautam Slams AAP, Says Delhi on Ventilator Amid Polling

New Delhi: Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over unfulfilled promises, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday said that Delhi, which is the heart of the country, is on the ventilator under this AAP government.

After casting his vote for the Delhi assembly elections, Gautam said, that the people of the national capital now want a change and they have seen examples of double-engine government.

"People want change. The people of Delhi have seen examples of double-engine gvot. Delhi - the heart of the country is on a ventilator under this (AAP) government... They have told they would make roads of Delhi like Paris. Do Paris have roads like this?... They told that they would clean the Yamuna. Sewers are overflowing, pollution rates are inflating... The people now believe that he (Arvind Kejriwal) lies only and does nothing; hence they want the BJP govt this time," Gautam told ANI.

Dushyant Gautam is contesting elections against AAP's Vishesh Ravi and Congress' Rahul Dhanak from Karol Bagh assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 39.51 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent was recorded in the Central district of Delhi.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly polls, BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited the Delhi BJP office.

Several BJP leaders cast their vote and exuded confidence in the BJP's win in the election, saying that a double-engine government would be formed in Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He slammed AAP, accusing them of looting Delhi.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)