BJP's CR Keshavan Slams DMK for Opposition to Three-Language Policy and Delimitation

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson CR Keshavan on Monday slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazghagam over its opposition of the three-language policy and constituency delimitation, saying that the party is engaging in "desperate and dishonest diversionary drama"

Keshavan also suggested that DMK's opposition to central government policy does not align with Rahul Gandhi's slogan of 'Jitni abadi utna Haq' and asked if they have the "courage" to question the Congress leader.

"Does the DMK, which is engaging in desperate and dishonest diversionary drama, have the courage to question Rahul Gandhi and seek an explanation on his call for 'Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq', means rights proportionate to population...this call of Rahul Gandhi is in direct contradiction with what DMK is purportedly claiming," Keshavan said.

Keshavan further said that DMK is "trying to divert the attention from the gross mismanagement, misrule and misgovernance"

In relation to his demand for caste census, Rahul Gandhi had endorsed the slogan of 'Jitni abadi utna Haq' saying that this was a pledge of the Congress.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sounded a strong warning against the central government's alleged attempts to impose Hindi on the state.

Stalin emphasised that the state's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has made it clear that Tamil Nadu rejects the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition. He accused the central government of trying to "impose Hindi sideways" and through the NEP.

"The Tamil Nadu CM is the person who has brought the Metro Railway project to Chennai. The CM said three things recently: we don't accept NEP, we won't accept delimitation, and we won't accept Hindi imposition. Today, the central is trying to impose the Hindi language sideways. Centre is directly trying to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy. Tamil Nadu will never accept the New Education Policy and Hindi imposition in any manner. We (DMK) are not feared by Central Government threats because the current regime is DMK, not AIADMK. The current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is MK Stalin, not Edappadi Palaniswami (AIADMK Chief and Former CM)...," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation. (ANI)