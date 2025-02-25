BJP’s Arvinder Singh Lovely Slams AAP for Disrupting Babasaheb's Dreams in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Legislative Assembly over their protest and said that they are raising slogans of Babasaheb while destroying his dreams.

Arvider Singh Lovely's stark comments came after AAP MLA protested in Delhi Assembly accusing them of side lining BR Ambedkar's legacy by replacing his portraits with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key government offices, including the Delhi Chief Minister's office and the Assembly.

Lovely said that tabling the CAG report is mandatory in the constitution and by disrupting the process, AAP is destroying the dreams of Babasaheb.

"This is unfortunate. They are destroying the dreams of Babasaheb. Presenting CAG report is the process of constitution. Presenting the CAG report is mandatory. After they formed the government they decided that they will not present any CAG report. There is nothing more unfortunate then this. You are raising slogans of Babasaheb while destroying his dreams," Lovely said in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

Following AAP MLAs suspension, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on Delhi Excise Policy in the Assembly.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21, examining the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in the capital.

According to the report tabled today, the audit observed several discrepancies in the way Excise Department monitored and regulated the supply of liquor in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than Rs 2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

The working of the Excise Department raises several questions about the way the Department is fulfilling its responsibility. Total financial implication of the audit findings is approximately Rs 2,026.91 crore, as per an overview of the report. (ANI)