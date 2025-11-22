BJP will restore law and order in Bihar: Minister Dilip Jaiswal as party gets Home portfolio

New Delhi: Nov 22 (IANS) In a major political shift in Bihar, the BJP has gained control of the Home Department for the first time in two decades. BJP leader and minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal welcomed the development, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to strengthen Bihar’s internal security and governance.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday handed over the crucial portfolio to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as part of a fresh departmental arrangement between the JD(U) and the BJP. In return, the JD(U) has taken charge of the Finance Ministry along with the Commercial Tax Department, previously held by the BJP.

Speaking to IANS Jaiswal said, “I thank the Chief Minister for entrusting our party with the Home Ministry and giving us the responsibility of the department. I am confident that our leaders, through the Home Department, will work to restore law and order across Bihar.”

The Home Department has long been a closely guarded portfolio in Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar, despite various coalition formations over the years, has rarely parted with it. Even during Jitan Ram Manjhi’s brief tenure as Chief Minister, the Home portfolio formally remained under the CM’s office, though JD(U) insiders noted that Nitish continued to wield considerable influence over it.

With the BJP now holding the powerful ministry, the shift marks a significant recalibration of responsibilities within the ruling alliance. Political analysts view the move as both a strategic balancing act and a sign of deepening cooperation between the JD(U) and the BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Jaiswal also took aim at the Opposition, predicting turbulence within the INDIA bloc. “The INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking. Rahul Gandhi is unwilling to accept any controlled approach, and you will soon see a major split in the alliance,” he remarked, hinting at mounting friction within the Opposition bloc ahead of upcoming political battles.

As the BJP assumes charge of the Home Department after two decades, expectations are high over how the party will address rising concerns about law and order in the state. The new distribution of portfolios signals a renewed phase of power-sharing in Bihar’s coalition politics, with both allies betting on stability and administrative efficiency.

--IANS