BJP Opposes Delhi Government Schemes, Alleges AAP MP Sanjay Singh Amid Rising Tensions

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the ruling party is working to "stop" all schemes of the Delhi government.

Citing various examples, Singh alleged that the BJP's aim is to oppose every work that is done by AAP and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that BJP halted the Mohalla clinic scheme, and the scheme of making electricity, water and bus travel for women free.

Attacking the BJP further, the Rajya Sabha MP affirmed that AAP would not let the BJP "succeed" in their plans.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "BJP's aim is to stop all schemes in Delhi. When Arvind Kejriwal was making bus travel free for women, they opposed that too. They also opposed making electricity and water free. BJP's aim is to oppose every work. Schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics could not be built here, but Kejriwal ji fought and got all the work done. We will not let the BJP succeed in their plans. BJP is losing the elections badly."

Earlier today, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized the BJP for its stance on Delhi's welfare programs. Kakkar also questioned the BJP for not acting against Parvesh Verma who she alleged was openly distributing money.

Speaking to ANI, AAP spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar said, "BJP will end free bus rides for women, free electricity, and free water in Delhi if elected to power, whereas Arvind Kejriwal has provided all these services before and he will do this again. He will also give Rs 2100 to women every month. Why is the BJP not against Parvesh Verma openly distributing money?"

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated an inquiry into the allegation that "non-government" people are collecting personal details of residents of Delhi in the name of registration for AAP's proposed welfare scheme 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

The letter further stated that the Commissioner of Police may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who is breaching the privacy of citizens by collecting their personal data in the name of registration for AAP's poll promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women.

The directive was issued by the Delhi LG after receiving complaints from the Congress' New Delhi assembly constituency candidate Sandeep Dikshit, following the Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) department public notice that Mahila Samman Yojana had not been notified by the government and "no such scheme is in existence."

The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. (ANI)