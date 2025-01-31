BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Criticizes Kejriwal's EC Remarks as "Unfortunate"

New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has strongly criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his recent comments questioning the Election Commission (EC), calling it "unfortunate."

Khandelwal remarked, "Nothing can be more unfortunate than this and it is expected of Arvind Kejriwal. He has always questioned constitutional organizations."

Khandelwal further accused Kejriwal of undermining the EC's authority, adding, "The questions he has raised in the EC prove that he is not in the right mental state... What has he done in 10 years other than pointing fingers?"

Meanwhile, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue. Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high.

In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

"The Chief Minister of Delhi called up the Chief Minister of Haryana in the last week of December and requested him to either take steps to reduce ammonia or provide additional water to dilute it. Though CM Haryana assured me that he would take the necessary steps, however, he did not. Subsequently, CM Delhi again called him several times. After a few calls, CM Haryana stopped taking CM Delhi's calls," as stated in the letter.

He alleged that a 'deliberate conspiracy' was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

The Election Commission accepted the manner of meeting with Arvind Kejriwal today as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the thick of the campaign period in Delhi and leaving no scope for complaint for any stakeholder, according to the source.

The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on the Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide. (ANI)