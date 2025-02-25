BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Blames Kejriwal for Losing Power Over Corruption, Deception

Gonda: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari mocked Aam Aadmi Party and said that they lost the Delhi assembly elections due to 'corruption' and the 'intention to deceive'.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said "Arvind Kejriwal has been out of power due to corruption, criminal mindset and the intention to deceive. BJP has come to power in Delhi due to the intention of development and PM Modi's guarantee to the people. PM Modi has become a symbol of trust among the people..."

Speaking on the CAG report, Tiwari said that the report would be presented in the Delhi assembly and would be tabled in the coming days.

"The CAG report that Kejriwal had withheld for so long will be presented in the Delhi assembly and will be tabled in the coming days. We aim to make Delhi better..." he stated.

The CAG reports will be presented on the floor of the Delhi Assembly today by the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

ANI has accessed the list of these reports. Sources familiar with the development say these reports include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives. The 'delay' in presenting these reports had raised concerns about transparency and accountability of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi NCT government.

According to sources, these reports are; 1) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021, 2) Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021, 3) Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021, 4) Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021, 5) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.. 6) Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi, 7) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023, 8) Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, 9) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, and 10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.

Sources said out of 14 of these, 4 reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by Controller of Accounts of Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23. (ANI)