BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Accuses AAP of Looting Delhi After Casting Vote in Assembly Polls

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He slammed AAP, accusing them of looting Delhi.

"They (AAP) made Delhi sick. They looted Delhi. Now we will do work. Now Delhi is going to give us the opportunity," Tiwari told ANI after casting his vote.

"We are not distributing money. We are not distributing liquor...People of Delhi should come out of their homes and vote as much as possible," he added.

After casting his vote, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam said, "People want change. The people of Delhi have seen examples of double-engine gvot. Delhi - the heart of the country is on a ventilator under this (AAP) government...The people now believe that he (Arvind Kejriwal) lies only and does nothing; hence they want the BJP govt this time."

After a sluggish turnout in the first two hours of the polling, a voter turnout of 19.95 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 29.86 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 26.03 per cent as of 11 am in the bypolls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate for Kalkaji, Atishi expressed her views on the ongoing elections, calling them more than just a regular election.

"This is the Delhi election; this is not just any election. This is a Dharm yuddha. This is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between work and hooliganism. And wherever we are going, the people of Delhi are with work. And it is absolutely clear to everyone that they do not want hooliganism in Delhi," she said, highlighting the contrast between AAP's work-focused approach and the alleged actions of the opposition.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chances in the Delhi Assembly polls, citing their hard work, truth, and honesty. He said that the people of Delhi will recognize AAP's efforts in improving the city's health and education systems, as well as addressing basic issues like electricity, water, and healthcare. (ANI)