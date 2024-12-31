BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Criticizes AAP Govt for Delayed Anganwadi Salaries and ASHA Worker Stipends

New Delhi: Day after meeting Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over Anganwadi and Asha workers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister Atishi-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi and called it "shameful" that the Anganwadi workers have not been paid for seven months and that the stipend of the Asha workers has not been increased.

"It is very shameful that the AAP government of Delhi has not given salaries to the Anganwadi workers for the last seven months. Asha workers are working on a salary of Rs 3,000 and their stipend has not been increased. Their stipend must be increased after every three years. The law mandates it. This AAP government is not paying attention to what they have been saying. I met with Delhi LG regarding this and I am happy that he has assured me that he will give instructions to Delhi CM regarding this issue..." said the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor advised the AAP government to increase the stipend paid to ASHA workers in Delhi from the existing Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000, noting that their last stipend increase was in 2018, even though revisions were supposed to occur every three years, according to a press release from the LG's office.

He has also requested the immediate release of salaries for Anganwadi supervisors, the release added.

This missive from the LG comes after Saxena interacted with a delegation of ASHA and Aangwadi workers, who met the LG on Monday at Raj Niwas and brought to his notice that their stipends had not been revised since 2018 and that the salaries of Aangwadi supervisors had not been paid for the past seven months. They also brought to the fore various difficulties being faced by them in terms of livelihood and requested the LG for help/intervention, the release said.

ASHA workers, who act as non-medical health workers in the community under the National Health Mission (NHM), have been complaining of being underpaid despite inflation and the government not listening to them, despite repeated representations and protests. The stipend being paid to them was last fixed/revised in 2018 and was supposed to be revised every three years as per the cabinet decision taken at that time, the release mentioned. (ANI)