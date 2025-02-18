BJP Leader Tarun Chugh: Party Fulfilling Delhi's Wishes Ahead of CM Oath

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh said that BJP was working to fulfill the wishes of the people.

He further said that the party had been receiving calls from people to be a part of the event and stated that the people of Delhi had blessed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A historic event will take place at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on February 20...Every person in Delhi is excited. People are contacting us and saying that they want to be a part of this historic event. BJP is working to fulfil the wishes of the people of Delhi... the people of Delhi have blessed the PM..." Chugh said speaking to ANI.

However, the opposition AAP has taken a dig at the BJP claiming that the party has made the stage ready but has not announced who will be the CM yet.

"In this country, governments of different parties have been formed in different states but for the first time it is being seen that the 'baraat' is ready, the 'mandap' is also ready, but nobody knows who will be the groom. BJP has not been able to decide the name of the Chief Minister yet or there is some big secret which they are hiding... Generally, the tradition has been that after the election, whichever party is in power, it holds a meeting of its legislative party, in the meeting the leader of the legislative party is elected who is the contender for the post of Chief Minister. He presents his claim... After that, the date of oath is given and preparations begin. Here, all the preparations are already being done," said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ceremony were on at full swing at the Ram Lila Maidan with workers erecting tents and making sitting and other arrangements. The newly elected BJP MLAs will meet on February 19 to elect the legislative party leader, who will take oath as Chief Minister on February 20.BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the event. Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states are also expected to attend the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, opposition parties have slammed BJP over "delay" in formation of the new government. (ANI)