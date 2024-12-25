BJP Leader Parvesh Verma Accused of Distributing Money in Kejriwal's Constituency, Alleges CM Atishi

New Delhi: Following notices issued by senior officials of the Delhi government disavowing the Aam Aadmi Party's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of distributing money to voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections.

Atishi also claimed that BJP leader and former two-time MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, was "caught distributing money" at his official residence.

"The BJP is distributing money to people by checking their voter cards in the New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Arvind Kejriwal contests elections. Today, Parvesh Verma was caught red-handed giving out money at his official residence, which he received as an MP. Women from various slums in the New Delhi assembly constituency were called there and given Rs 1,100 in an envelope," CM Atishi said in a press conference.

Atishi alleged that crores of rupees are in Parvesh Verma's house and urged the Election Commission to instruct the ED and Delhi Police to raid Verma's official residence and arrest him.

"I want to inform the ED and CBI that cash worth crores of rupees is still at Parvesh Verma's house. I urge the Election Commission to have the ED and Delhi Police raid his official residence and arrest him immediately. The BJP is trying to win a lost election. We will officially lodge a complaint with the police and the Election Commission. The pamphlet used for distributing money also features pictures of PM Modi and JP Nadda," she said.

This comes after several newspapers today published a public notice issued by a joint director in the Department of Women and Child Development, which termed the Mahila Samman Yojana as "non-existent." The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

In the public notice, the Women and Child Development Department confirmed that any private individual or political party collecting information from citizens through forms and registration processes in the name of the Mahila Samman Yojana is "committing fraud."

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the Women and Child Development Department stated in the notice.

Additionally, a public notice by the special secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department indicated that there is no scheme to provide free treatment for Delhi's residents aged over 60 at private and government hospitals. The health department explicitly stated that it does not have any such "supposed Sanjeevani scheme" in existence and has not authorized anyone to collect personal data from elderly citizens, nor is it providing any cards.

The notice described these promises as fraudulent, noting that people have begun visiting government hospitals and offices to inquire about the nonexistent scheme. (ANI)