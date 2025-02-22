BJP Leader Alleges Delhi Police Personnel Trying to Spark Situation Like 2020 Riots

New Delhi: Levelling serious allegations against certain Delhi police personnel, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Singh Bisht named officials on Saturday who allegedly "trying to create a situation similar to Delhi riots 2020," and said a complaint with be registered with the Delhi Commissioner of Police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP leader alleged that a policeman named Rizwan is a "threat to Hindu-Muslim unity."

"We have received a complaint that some policemen came to Karawal Nagar police station with the intention to create a situation similar to Delhi riots 2020...Rizwan, one of the policemen is a threat to Hindu-Muslim unity. We will complain against him to the CP and Union Home Minister," the BJP leader told ANI.

In the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, it is alleged that around 53 people died and hundreds of others were injured. It is also alleged that the riots were a result of a larger conspiracy hatched by certain people.

Notably on February 18, a Delhi sessions court stayed a magistrate court's order for the registration of an FIR against the station house officer (SHO) and other police personnel of a local police station for alleged hate crime during the 2020 Delhi riots.

The SHO had approached the Karkadooma sessions court against the order passed by the Magistrate on January 18, 2024.

The sessions court said that after going through the record and hearing submissions of the counsel, the court is of the view that the whole purpose of the present petition will be frustrated, if the operation of the impugned order is not stayed by the court.

Earlier on February 20, the Delhi High Court heard the rebuttal arguments presented by senior counsel for Umar Khalid in the bail plea hearing, who is accused in the larger conspiracy case regarding the riots.

The counsel argued that Khalid did not post any message related to mobilisation and that merely being in a WhatsApp group does not indicate wrongdoing.

Khalid, along with Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan and other persons are also accused in the larger conspiracy case, an booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, after hearing the submissions, adjourned the matter for further hearing on March 4.

The High Court is hearing rebuttal arguments by the counsel for accused persons. Delhi Police's Special Public Prosecutor had already concluded his arguments in previous hearings, with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma also making submissions. (ANI)