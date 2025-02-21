BJP Hits Back at Atishi Over Delhi Women's Financial Scheme Delay

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam on Friday responded to AAP MLA Atishi's remarks and said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the amount promised by the party will soon reach the bank accounts of women.

Speaking to ANI, Gautam highlighted that if Atishi had been actually worried, then the women in Punjab would not have been waiting for the last three years.

"Atishi is not worried about whether the money is deposited in the accounts of women or not. Had she been actually worried, then the women in Punjab would not have been waiting for the last 3 years... Under the leadership of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the amount will soon reach the women's bank accounts," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report will be tabled and all those who looted the nation will not be spared.

The CAG report will be tabled, and PM Modi has said that anyone who has looted the nation will not be spared," Dushyant Gautam said.

On Thursday, former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi targeted the BJP government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for not approving the proposal to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to the women of Delhi in its first cabinet meeting as promised.

She accused BJP of breaking its promises and said the BJP had made up their mind to cheat the people of Delhi.

In a self-made video, Atishi said, "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting Rs 2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the first cabinet meeting after taking the oath, announced that her government would implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and present the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of the Assembly. (ANI)