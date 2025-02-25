BJP Delhi Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Targets AAP Over Upcoming CAG Report

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the impending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, calling it AAP's "list of black deeds."

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "The CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi..."

His remarks come ahead of the presentation of the CAG report, which is expected to highlight alleged irregularities in various departments under the AAP-led Delhi government.

Responding to the upcoming report, Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also criticised AAP, saying, "... The result of the 'AAP-da' government has been disastrous. All its ministers were jailed. A CAG report of all their ministries will be presented... The CAG report will reveal everything."

"Today, the CAG report, which exposed the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government, will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly. Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed," Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

The newly formed BJP-led government in Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Delhi Assembly today.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

Later in the day, the Assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Out of 14 of these, four reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23, sources said. (ANI)