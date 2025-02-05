BJP Confident of Victory in Delhi Assembly Polls, Gajendra Shekhawat Says 'Amavasya' Ends

Jodhpur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly election and unseating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party.

"10 years of amavasya (no moon day) will finish in Delhi today. Today is the last day, it is a decisive day. I am asking you by standing here with all responsibility as I told you before the elections in Haryana and standing in the same place in the Maharashtra elections and I am reminding you, when I came after the elections of Haryana...the people have rejected elections fought on false narratives," the Union Minister told reporters in Jodhpur.

Highlighting the previous assembly results of Maharashtra and Haryana, where the Mahayuti alliance (of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena) and BJP won the assembly elections, respectively.

"We won with a huge majority in Haryana, we won by setting a new record in Maharashtra... The BJP is forming a government with a huge majority in Delhi, the double engine government is coming and the Aam Aadmi Party is going," Shekhawat added.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva claimed that people are voting against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting a wave of change.

Sachdeva further claimed that some people are casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency.

"There is a wave of change in Delhi. People are voting against the corrupt govt. Now, this 'AAP-' da'--the 'farzi' govt--has come to the extent where it is facilitating fake voting. The information that we have is that people were caught casting fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency," Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

"You have been standing here since morning to influence the elections. Why are the barricades being put up? Which senior officer of the Delhi Police has instructed them to do so? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers. Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO are openly doing this wherever there is a stronghold of AAP. The SHO even raided our private premises last night," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm.

Delhi has 1,561,400 registered voters, including 837,617 males, 723,656 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 239,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 109,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)