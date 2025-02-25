BJP attacks AAP over CAG report, calls Arvind Kejriwal sharab ka dalal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi on Tuesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, calling former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal "sharab ka dalal" (broker of alcohol).

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that the CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP.

"Today the CAG report was tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. Throughout the election campaign, we said that 'Delhi mai koi sharab ka dalal hai vo Kejriwal hai'. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer," Sachdeva said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari accused Arvind Kejriwal of using his power to prevent the CAG report from coming to the Vidhan Sabha.

"Today the CAG report has been presented in the Vidhan Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team, who have been given the mandate by the people of Delhi, have only used that power to prevent the CAG report from coming to the Vidhan Sabha... Arvind Kejriwal, who was involved in the scandal, has caused a scam of over Rs 2000 crore," Tiwari said.

Earlier today, the BJP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

The report is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance.

According to the report tabled today, the audit observed several discrepancies in the way the Excise Department monitored and regulated the supply of liquor in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than Rs 2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

The working of the Excise Department raises several questions about the way the Department is fulfilling its responsibility. The total financial implication of the audit findings is approximately Rs 2,026.91 crore, as per an overview of the report.

The audit observed that the Department could not ensure the implementation of Rule 35 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which prohibits the issue of multiple licenses of Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi - different category (Wholesaler, Retailer, HCR etc.) - to related parties, leading to the existence of common directorship among entities holding various License Types.

The Audit says, the Department was issuing licenses without checking various requirements relating to Excise Rules and Terms and Conditions for the issue of different type of licenses.

It was observed that licenses were issued without ensuring solvency, submission of audited financial statements, submission of data regarding sales and wholesale price declared in other states and across the year, verification of criminal antecedents from the competent authority etc. (ANI)