BJP Aims to End Delhi's Welfare Schemes, Claims AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar

New Delhi: AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday, defended Arvind Kejriwal's governance model, asserting that Delhi saw significant improvements in public welfare, economic growth, and infrastructure under his leadership.

"It is BJP's job to make false accusations. Arvind Kejriwal has put forward such an ideology before the country which is very relevant for us... Delhi has the lowest inflation, 24-hour electricity supply, lowest rates of electricity and free electricity up to 200 units, lowest level of unemployment, highest per capita income, highest minimum wages, and after all this, a revenue surplus budget... BJP wants to put a stop to all public welfare schemes going on in Delhi..," he said.

Earlier today, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He alleged that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and that those affiliated with the party would deceive voters by posing as personnel from the Election Commission of India.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was heading for its worst defeat, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote."

He further alleged, "BJP people are going to slums and saying that people from the Election Commission are coming to get your vote cast on the night before the elections. All of them are cheating and lying. The Election Commission does not come to your home to conduct voting."

Manish Sisodia, in a prior address, claimed that the public would reject the BJP's threats through their votes and re-elect Kejriwal as Chief Minister. "The public will answer BJP's hooliganism with their votes. Baba Saheb made the people (Public) the masters by creating a democratic system. Now BJP is threatening the people. They are threatening the workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell the BJP people, we are the disciples of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh ji, we are not going to be scared of your hooliganism. The public has made up its mind to teach you a lesson and make Kejriwal the Chief Minister again." (ANI)