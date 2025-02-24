Atishi Criticizes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for Breaking Promise on Mahila Samman Yojana

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the unfulfilled promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Atishi, in a statement, emphasized that the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session."

She further stated that the promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, had been broken, calling the guarantee given by the Prime Minister "false."

Atishi's remarks were directed at the delay in the implementation of the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi. She criticized the government's inaction, urging that it was time for the Delhi government to live up to its promises.

"We hope that on 8th March, the first installment of Rs 2500 of Mahila Samman Yojana will definitely come into the account of every woman of Delhi..." she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday spoke ahead of the Delhi Assembly's new session, criticizing the previous approach in the assembly, which he claimed was marked by anarchy and a dictatorial attitude.

He emphasized that meaningful debate is a cornerstone of democracy and expressed hope that, under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Assembly would prioritize productive discussions focused on the development of Delhi.

Notably, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the Narendra Modi-led central government and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for allegedly disrupting democratic traditions by not tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the legislature, on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Monday.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. (ANI)