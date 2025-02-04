Atishi Accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri of Election Violations and Hooliganism in Delhi

New Delhi: In a sharp attack on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Delhi elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi claimed that BJP supporters, under Bidhuri's direction, were involved in intimidating local residents of slums and breaching election rules, all while the police and Election Commission allegedly turned a blind eye to the violations.

"We received news that some people from Ramesh Bidhuri's team were threatening the people from our Jhuggi cluster at night," Atishi stated. She explained that, after receiving the information, her team traced the vehicle involved and found Dinesh Chaudhary, a member of Bidhuri's team, present at the scene. "Initially, it was told that Manish Bhiduri was there, but Dinesh Chaudhary, from Sangam Vihar, was the one present. We have GPS-tagged photos that clearly show him at 11:30 PM on February 3rd, during the silence period, in Giri Nagar Bal Mukund Khand," she elaborated, pointing out that the timing and location of the event confirmed the violation.

Atishi highlighted that, despite alerting the Returning Officer, DCP, and the police, no action was taken against Chaudhary. "I called the Returning Officer, DCP, and the police team, and they took him with them. However, when we followed them, we saw that no action was taken against him, and the police let him go. They were heading towards the police station," she said, expressing disbelief at the lack of consequences for the violation.

In a separate incident, Atishi accused BJP supporters of roaming around the slums of Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp in vehicles, creating further disturbances. She claimed to have GPS time-stamped photos of the individuals involved, one of whom was Anuj Bidhuri, whom she alleged was a direct nephew of Ramesh Bidhuri. "Anuj Bidhuri, who I was told is probably a direct nephew of Ramesh Bidhuri, was in that vehicle. There was also Manoj Bidhuri, known as 'Sethi' in the area, and Lalu Bidhuri from Tughlakabad village," she added, stating that photographic evidence proved their involvement in the violation.

Despite alerting the Election Commission and the flying squad, Atishi said that when police officers saw Anuj Bidhuri, they allowed him to escape. "When the police saw Anuj Bidhuri in the vehicle, the SHO let him escape openly, right in front of everyone," Atishi remarked. The CM accused the police of using violence to divert attention from the incident. "To divert attention from this, the police officers beat up two local boys--Sagar Mehta and Ashmit Singh--who were recording the violation," Atishi claimed.

According to Atishi, the police violence against the two boys was brutal, with the Govindpuri SHO, Dharamveer Singh, allegedly leading the assault, aided by 10 other police officers. "We have video evidence of this, which I tweeted last night showing the police kicking the two boys as they were being taken to the police station," Atishi said, asserting that the two were detained without any formal charges. "These two boys were kept in the police station from 1 AM to 6 AM without any FIR or complaint," she added.

Atishi pointed out the contradiction in the police's handling of the situation, noting that senior officers were present at the scene but failed to take action. "Senior police officers, including ACP Harindora from Southeast, ACP Sarita Vihar, and ACP Rakesh Kumar from Kalkaji, were also present at the vehicle. None of them took action against those violating the MCC," she explained. Atishi also expressed concern that the two boys who were reporting the violation were detained for five hours without action against the violators.

The Delhi CM criticized both the police and the Election Commission for their inaction and accused them of protecting the violators. "I called the Election Commission and the police, but the Election Commission took no action against Ramesh Bidhuri's team. Instead, action was taken against me," Atishi said, calling the handling of the situation unjust. She also referenced the famous Hindi proverb, "Ulta chor kotwal ko daante" (The thief scolds the policeman), drawing attention to what she perceived as a reversal of roles.

Atishi went on to question the fairness of the election process under these circumstances. "I want to ask the Election Commission today: Can we have free and fair elections in India? In the capital city of the country, open hooliganism is taking place, and BJP supporters are involved in it. The police are protecting them, and now the Election Commission is filing cases against those who complain," Atishi stated, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the election process.

In a direct appeal to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, Atishi expressed her frustration with the lack of response from the Election Commission. "Rajeev Kumar Ji, please awaken your conscience. We have been asking for a meeting with you since morning, but you have not given us any time," Atishi said, urging the Election Commission to act on the violations. She further criticized the police for targeting those who reported violations, calling their behavior a "betrayal of democracy."

"The people of Delhi are watching. They know that on one side, there are people promoting hooliganism and stopping free schemes, and on the other, there are those who are giving 25,000 rupees of benefits. The people of Delhi will make their decision with great thought," she asserted. (ANI)