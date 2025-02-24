Atishi accuses BJP of 'anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh' stance over photo removal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality.

The former CM of Delhi met the newly elected CM, Rekha Gupta in her chamber on Monday. After the meeting the CM, she held a press conference alleging that the the currenyt office holders had removed the photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from every office.

"The Anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government," Atishi stated.

"Since, BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she added

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, earlier on Monday also expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the unfulfilled promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Atishi, in a statement, emphasized that the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session."

She further stated that the promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, had been broken, calling the guarantee given by the Prime Minister "false."

Atishi's remarks were directed at the delay in the implementation of the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi. She criticized the government's inaction, urging that it was time for the Delhi government to live up to its promises.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Monday.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. (ANI)