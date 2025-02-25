Arvind Kejriwal's 'AAP-da' party is rattled: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari on CAG report

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday launched a veiled attack by saying that the CAG report will expose the blatant corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party.

Speaking to ANI, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "The CAG report will expose the blatant corruption of Arvind Kejriwal led AAP-da party. It is in the interests of justice that the money of the taxpayers of Delhi, which was looted by Arvind Kejriwal for his personal corruption, should be returned to the people of Delhi...Knowing that his corruption will be exposed in front of the public of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's 'AAP-da' party is rattled"

Further, he added, "Those who started their political career flagging the CAG report in every corner of the country will be exposed today with the same CAG report which enlists the corruption of 'AAP-da' and Arvind Kejriwal"

Bhandari called the AAP party an aapda (disaster) by saying Arvind Kejriwal's 'AAP-da' party is rattled.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said that the people of Delhi will know today what the AAP has really done for them in the last 10 years.

"The way they (AAP) have misused Delhi's budget. Today, the people of Delhi, through the CAG report, will know what the person who was in power for 10-12 years has done for them," he said.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will present the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports on Tuesday on the floor of the Delhi Assembly.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

Later in the day, the Assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Out of 14 of these, four reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23, sources said. (ANI)