Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Eliminate Unemployment in Delhi in Next 5 Years

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that his priority will be to provide employment to the youths, assuring them to eliminate unemployment in Delhi.

"In the next 5 years, my priority will be to provide as much employment as possible. Our team is already working on the planning, and I hope that within 5 years, we will eliminate unemployment in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He said that in the last 10 years, his government has made every effort to resolve the problems faced by common people in their lives.

"We have worked extensively in areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, water, roads, etc. However, it saddens me that our children, despite being educated, are sitting at home looking for jobs. Often, these children fall into bad company and get involved in crime, from which it becomes difficult to bring them back," he stated.

"Today, families are suffering the most due to unemployment. Therefore, I have decided that in the next five years, our priority will be to provide employment. We will continue to work in areas like education, healthcare, electricity, water, metro, roads, etc., but our main focus will be to eliminate unemployment in Delhi. My team is working on planning how to get jobs for the children," he added.

He asserted that AAP has a very good team, and he has assigned his team to plan to eliminate unemployment from Delhi.

"We have a very good team--Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Jasmin Shah, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bharadwaj--all of them are educated and committed people. I have assigned them the task of figuring out how to eliminate unemployment in Delhi. We are working on this planning," the AAP lease said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)