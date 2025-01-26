Amit Shah Criticizes Kejriwal, Predicts 'Misgovernance' End on February 8

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its tenure of being marked by broken promises as campaigning intensifies with just days left before voters head to the polls on February 5 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Narela, Shah said, "...Elections would be held on February 5. The people of Narela will cast their vote. Counting will take place on February 8. And, on February 8, Delhi will be free from Aaapda'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the AAP an 'aapda'. " The misgovernance of Kejriwal will come to an end on February 8."

"...Under Kejriwal's governance, our Delhi has gone from bad to worse. In ten years, many states of the country where double-engine governments were formed, reached great heights but Delhi is struggling with waterlogging, dirty water and garbage," Shah added.

The Home Minister also alleged that AAP had insulted Purvanchali voters. "They (AAP) have not only created chaos but have also insulted our Purvanchalis. They say that Purvanchalis are fake voters. Kejriwal ji, do my brothers and sisters from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand not have the right to vote in Delhi?" Shah inquired.

He also hailed the countrymen for their role in strengthening democracy across the nation."...In these 75 years after our constitution was implemented, our countrymen have helped the democracy to be deeply rooted. It's democracy because of which ' ek gareeb chaiwaale ka beta naam Narendra Modi, teesri baar desh ka pradhan mantri chunkar aaya hai'. It is the constitution because of which a daughter of poor tribal, Draupadi Murmu has become 'Mahamahim' and sits in the Rashtrapati Bhavan...," he said.

The AAP is eyeing a third term, while the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power from the ruling party. The counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 Assembly seats in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)