Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'reckless elephant' who crushes his own party leaders

Ghaziabad: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "reckless elephant" who is crushing his own generals.

Krishnam accused Rahul Gandhi of sidelining senior leaders in the party and damaging Congress' prospects across the country.

The former Congress leader said, "Everyone knows who the 'Big Brother' is in Congress. In fact, Congress doesn't just have a 'Big Brother,' they have a 'Big Boss.' And the truth is that Rahul Gandhi has turned into a 'reckless leader,' crushing his own army."

"He didn't hesitate to sideline big leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, and now even Bhupendra Hooda. He sidelined Anand Sharma, destroyed the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, decimated Congress in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, and now he has sidelined Sachin Pilot too. This is Rahul Gandhi's pattern of action. He has become reckless, like a 'reckless elephant,' trampling his own generals. He has crushed everyone. Who will he crush next? Time will tell," Krishnam added.

The former Congress leader didn't stop at criticizing Rahul Gandhi. He also accused other senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, of corruption. Krishnam called for investigations into their properties and alleged that they had misused their positions of power to amass wealth.

Krishnam said, "Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah got 14 plots in the name of his wife, and now he will surrender them. When a thief gets caught, he either returns the stolen things or claims there's a conspiracy against him. These people have looted the wealth of the country and filled their own coffers. Investigate the properties of all these people."

"Just take a look at Mallikarjun Kharge's son. Before he entered politics, how much property did he own? And how much does he own now? When Mallikarjun Kharge himself was new to politics, how much property did he have then, and how much does he have now? Siddaramaiah has crossed all limits," Krishnam told ANI.

Krishnam continued to criticise the Congress leadership for their response to investigations by central agencies.

"When the ED and CBI conduct investigations, they claim that democracy is being murdered. They say the ED has become a parrot, a puppet. These people are trapped in the swamp of corruption, they are neck-deep in it. They have looted the country. Now, because Narendra Modi is their biggest obstacle in their looting, they are fretting. They may want to repent, but it will be too late for that," he said.

Krishnam also urged Congress leaders to focus on raising questions in Parliament rather than causing disruptions.

When asked about Mallikarjun Kharge's statement regarding certain states not getting the status they deserve, and Siddaramaiah's intention to bring up the issue in Parliament, Krishnam said, "Go ahead, raise the issue. No one is stopping you from asking questions. But instead of asking questions, they create chaos in Parliament, wearing black clothes and behaving like Ravana's army. Parliament is meant for raising questions, yet they turn it into a spectacle."

—ANI