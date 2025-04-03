Abject failure of negotiations: Congress MP Manish Tewari slams Centre over US tariffs

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari has launched a fierce critique on the BJP-led Centre after the US government imposed 26 per cent 'reciprocal tariffs' on India, stating that this represents an "abject failure" of the negotiations that were taking place between these two governments.

Sharpening his attacks, the Congress MP stated that this government needs to develop a 'spine' and stand up to the US.

"It represents an abject failure of the negotiations that were taking place between the US and the government of India. The US has imposed tariffs, expelled our students, and cancelled visas without any provocation, and the government is absolutely silent... The government needs to develop a spine and stand up to the US," Tewari told ANI.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also criticised the Centre and questioned the Modi government over their "silence" and "inaction" on 'reciprocal tariffs.

Taking to a social media post on X, Surjewala said, "The +27% Tariffs by U.S on India are effective wednesday, April 3rd, 2025 ! Electronics & Communication, Pharmaceuticals, Machinery & Computer, Chemicals, Apparel, Yarn & Carpets, Fish, meat & Processed Sea Food, God & Jewellery and ..... many other Sectors to be impacted. Where is Modi Govt ? Where are Finance & Commerce Min.? Why is PM silent? Why are they 'missing in action' again? #USTariffWar."

US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday (local time), outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 per cent tariff.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great friend," Trump said that India charges the US 52 per cent, and "we charge them almost nothing."

Trump's announcement came while he addressed the Make America Wealthy Again Event.

At the event, Trump said, "India very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left and is a great friend of mine, but you are not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent, and we charge them almost nothing..."

Trump further said, "The United States charges other countries only a 2.4 tariff on motorcycles. Meanwhile, Thailand and others are charging much higher prices like 60%, India charges 70%, Vietnam charges 75% and others are even higher than that."

The US President further said that a 25 per cent tariff would be imposed on all foreign-made automobiles.

"Such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk. I don't blame these other countries at all for this calamity. I blame former presidents and past leaders who weren't doing their job... Effective at midnight, we will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles," Trump said.

The import tariffs on other major countries are China (34 per cent), European Union (20 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Japan (24 per cent), India (26 per cent), United Kingdom (10 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Pakistan (29 per cent), Sri Lanka (44 per cent), Israel (17 per cent). (ANI)