AAP's Sanjay Singh Refutes BJP's Poll-Rigging Allegations as Baseless Lies

New Delhi: Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) accusation that the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to rig the upcoming Delhi assembly elections by double voting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the BJP does nothing but spread lies.

"... Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do except spread lies. My wife has filed an application with the District Electoral Office, Sultanpur, to delete her name from there on January 4... My mother and my father's names are there on the voter list--except for them, neither my wife's nor my name is there..." said Singh while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"BJP is saying that my name was on the voter list of Sultanpur during the 2018 municipal elections. The list of the municipality is prepared by Chief Minister Yogi Ji's employees. Even after I applied for deletion of my name, if my name was there, then the responsibility lies with the employee who prepared the voter list," the AAP MP added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. He further requested that the Election Commission and Delhi Police must take cognisance of such instances.

"... When Sanjay Singh entered Rajya Sabha in 2018, he mentioned in his affidavit that his vote is registered in the Hari Nagar assembly... At the same time, the voter list of Sultanpur municipality includes his and his family's name... For the upcoming elections, his name is mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also the Tilak Nagar assemblies... The Election Commission and Delhi Police should take cognisance of this... On 4 January 2024, Anita Singh claimed that her vote was cut from the Sultanpur assembly. On 8 January 2024, she gave an affidavit in which she stated that her vote is registered in the Sultanpur assembly..." said Sachdeva while addressing a press conference.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025; however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)