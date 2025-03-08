AAP's Priyanka Kakkar slams Delhi Govt over Mahila Samridhi Yojana Optics management

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Delhi after it approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', saying that this was "optics management."

Claiming that the Delhi government was merely "playing to the gallery," Kakkar remarked that they have only made an announcement and have not announced dates despite their previous claims that women would get financial assistance till March 8.

"No date was given today. It was said that women would get Rs 2,500 on March 8, but today, they are playing to the gallery. Only an announcement has been made. This is optics management," Kakkar told ANI.

She further criticised the BJP government in Delhi for applying "terms and conditions" to the welfare scheme for women, saying that this was not conveyed during elections.

"Now, it has been said that terms and conditions will be applicable, but they were not told about it while taking votes," Kakkar added.

After the Delhi government approved 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,500 to women on the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the committee has been formed and registration for the scheme will begin soon.

"Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon," Gupta told reporters.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for Delhi's women.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of International Women's Day in the national capital, Nadda said that the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, to give Rs 2500 to women in Delhi, has been approved today.

"Today, I am happy, and I congratulate CM Rekha Gupta and others on allocating Rs 5100 crore to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojan in Delhi," Nadda added.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital. (ANI)