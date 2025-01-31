AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Slams BJP Govt Over Electricity, Prioritization of Rich

New Delhi: AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has strongly criticized the Union government accusing it of failing to provide basic facilities such as electricity in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to ANI Kakkar said, "The court has ruled out all these false allegations. I think Amit Shah should be told that he has 20 states. Why is there not even 24 hours of electricity in any state till date? Free electricity is a far-fetched thing."

Kakkar continued, alleging that the government was neglecting the common people. "I think he has done the scam with the lives of common people. We saw in the court that all the arrangements were for VIPs and there were no arrangements for common people," she said.

She also accused the government of prioritizing the rich. "The entire government treasury is turned towards the rich. The people do not get any facility in any of his 20 states," she stated.

Further criticizing Kakkar also claimed that the BJP was intimidating specific communities. "In Delhi as well, BJP threatens the Punjabis and insults the Purvanchalis," she remarked.

She also took a dig at the Congress saying, "Everyone knows that in Delhi, Congress is desperately trying to save itself in these elections, and in collaboration with the BJP, they aim to defeat AAP."

"Even a single vote given to Congress will go directly to BJP. Arvind Kejriwal is the leader who has placed the Delhi Model before the country, which has the lowest inflation, lowest unemployment, highest per capita income and a profit budget headed by the government treasury," she continued.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today over River Yamuna water row.

This comes after the ECI issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to provide proof of his allegations that the Haryana government has "poisoned" the water supply to the national capital.

The controversy surrounding the Yamuna water has become a central issue in Delhi politics, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-ruled Haryana government of intentionally contaminating the water. The ECI has asked Kejriwal to provide factual evidence to support his claims by 11 am today.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)