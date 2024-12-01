AAP's Priyanka Kakkar questions Centre after alleged liquid attack on Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday alleged that the person who allegedly tried to throw liquid at former CM Arvind Kejriwal was associated with the BJP. She also blamed the central government for the attack.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been raising questions on the collapsed law and order situation of Delhi. Instead of improving that Amit Shah made this attack happen on Kejriwal. This is not the first time...yesterday, a BJP member threw a liquid at Kejriwal...BJP should understand that they and Amit Shah have to stop attacks, not Kejriwal," he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Saturday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being attacked by a bus marshal during his 'padayatra'. Kejriwal accused Shah of failing to address crime in Delhi, instead allegedly targeting him.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Amit Shah Ji, what will happen by stopping me? Stop crime in Delhi. Will crime in Delhi decrease by stopping me? Will open shootouts in Delhi stop? Will the women of Delhi become safe? Will the traders of Delhi be secure?"

According to police, the AAP Chief was shaking hands with the public when a bus marshal, identified as Ashok Jha, attempted to throw "water" at him.

The police immediately apprehended the individual at the scene. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed the attacker was a BJP worker.

"In broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third consecutive time. Delhi's people will not tolerate such tactics. Last time, the BJP won eight seats; this time, they'll get none," Atishi declared.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the attack was an attempt to burn Kejriwal alive. He stated, "During Arvind Kejriwal's padayatra in Savitri Nagar, Greater Kailash, a man threw spirit at him. I was standing next to him, and my jacket still bears the moisture. Another individual was holding a matchstick. Spirit splashed on Arvind and me, but the workers' swift action averted a disaster. This was an attempt to burn him alive."

He further alleged, "The first suspicion falls on the BJP. The accused is Ashok Jha. We have reviewed his Facebook profile." (ANI)