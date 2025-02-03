AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Confident Delhi Will Vote for Party Over BJP in Upcoming Elections

New Delhi: AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed confidence that Delhi people will vote for the party with a positive agenda, led by an educated Chief Minister face.

She highlighted the AAP's achievements, including providing the cheapest electricity in the country, 24-hour free electricity, and a model of governance with low inflation, unemployment, and high per capita income and minimum daily wage.

Kakkar further emphasized that the BJP, despite ruling 20 states, has failed to replicate these achievements.

"The people of Delhi have made up their minds that they will vote for the party with a positive agenda, which has an educated CM face, they will vote for the one who gave the cheapest electricity in the country, 24-hour free electricity, which BJP could not do in any of its 20 states... The people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal has given them such a model in Delhi in which there is the lowest inflation, lowest unemployment, highest per capita income, and highest minimum daily wage, Arvind Kejriwal did all this in Delhi and after this, he presented a profitable budget...," she said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday evening launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they would stop five facilities his government was providing to people in Delhi if elected to power, including free electricity, water, government schools, mohalla clinics and bus services for women.

"We are roaming all over Delhi. The atmosphere is very good. People are happy with our work...BJP has said that if they come (to power) then they will stop the 5 facilities of the people of Delhi, including free electricity, water, government schools, Mohalla clinics and bus services for women," Kejriwal told reporters during his election campaign, where he was seen talking to commoners.

The former Delhi CM said people would suffer a loss of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month due to the BJP government's shutting the schemes. He further accused the BJP of indulging in "hooliganism".

"Due to this people will suffer a loss of about 20 to 25 thousand rupees per month... The kind of hooliganism that BJP people have indulged in, the people of Delhi have never seen such hooliganism. The people of Delhi will answer this by pressing the vote button," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, in response to Kejriwal's allegations of harassment of AAP workers ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) responded on Sunday, stating that no written complaints with the police could be traced regarding the claims made by the former Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)