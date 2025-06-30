AAP’s land pooling policy is ‘Ponzi scheme’, says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh: Punjab unit BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Monday termed the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s land pooling policy as a ‘Ponzi Scheme’, alleging the government is misleading the public.

He claimed farmers' land is being seized by enticing them with false promises of four times the profit. The state president told the media that the scheme has been designed to loot Punjab. He claimed government officials are falsely claiming that farmers will not lose their land, but once a land notification is issued, the farmer cannot even sell it.

“If an owner cannot sell their land, isn’t this a violation of their rights?” he questioned.

Jakhar alleged this is a Ponzi-like scheme aimed at earning commissions through favoured real estate players.

He warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema that since they hold constitutional positions, they will be held accountable for Punjab’s exploitation.

The BJP president said that if the BJP forms a government in Punjab, it will ensure that farmers retain ownership of their land.

Replying to a media query, Jakhar said despite being a senior police officer, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fell for AAP’s deception and failed to realise that those who spent nights in the homes of extremists can only ruin Punjab one way or the other.

When asked about Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Jakhar said the courts will decide who is right or wrong, but the AAP government should take uniform action against all rather than selective targeting, which raises doubts.

He pointed out that the individuals against whom the Chief Minister had vowed action in the Assembly have not faced any consequences, indicating either that palms have been greased or the said leaders buckled at the feet of CM Mann.

Jakhar urged the Chief Minister to recognise his responsibility towards Punjab while there is still time. He emphasised that if action is to be taken, it should be against all the accused and the government must work for state’s welfare rather than “kneeling” before Delhi’s leaders.

