AAP's corruption will be exposed in CAG reports: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: Ahead of the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Pradeep Bhandari accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of misusing taxpayers' money, alleging corruption in several sectors, including the excise policy, education, and health departments.

Speaking to ANI on the CAG reports to be tabled in the Delhi assembly, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "The taxpayers' money that Arvind Kejriwal has looted, the scams in the excise policy, education, health department and his 'Sheeshmahal' that he has done, he will have to return all that money."

"Arvind Kejriwal and AAP-da people are frustrated because they know that their corruption will be exposed with facts in front of the people of Delhi once the CAG reports are tabled. The corruption will be exposed, and righteously, they would have to go to jail," he said.

Earlier in the day, the first session of the 8th Delhi Assembly commenced with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Following this, the election of the Speaker will take place at 2 pm.

Commenting on the start of the session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "A new chapter will be written today. AAP-DA has done the work of spoiling Delhi for the last 12 years. Today, we have the opportunity to take Delhi towards a Viksit Delhi. Today, the CAG report will also be tabled, and it will reveal the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal for the last 3 years."

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also expressed his views, calling the day historic.

"It is a historic day today. The people who cheated Delhi have understood that the real owner is only the public. Corruption has a limited time, and after that, it is over. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, such a government has come to Delhi that will work for the people of Delhi," he said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "BJP has come to power after 27 years. Our first priority will be to provide the people of Delhi with clean water, better sewage, better roads, clean air...For the last 10 years, the issue of water was like a nightmare for the people of Delhi."

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Hours later, she chaired her cabinet's first meeting and announced two major decisions: the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly's first session.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address. On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. (ANI)