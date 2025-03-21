AAP's Bhardwaj Slams BJP After Delhi Speaker's Complaint on Ignored Calls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the ruling party is now "tasting its own medicine" after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta complained to Chief Secretary Dharmendra about officials ignoring calls and communications from elected MLAs.

Bhardwaj accused the BJP-led central government of transforming Delhi from "a democracy to a bureaucracy" in the last 10 years, which has led to the current situation where the bureaucracy is undermining the elected representatives.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj said, "For the last 10 years, the BJP's central government was teaching Delhi's bureaucracy that elected MLAs should not be listened to. Now the bureaucracy has become used to it. You (BJP) turned Delhi from a democracy into a bureaucracy in 10 years, and that too for your political reasons."

"Now, the problem is that the BJP government has been formed, but the officers are not picking up the phone of their leaders. When the AAP and Delhi government were saying the same thing for 10 years, the BJP used to make fun of us. Now, the BJP is tasting its own medicine," he added.

Bhardwaj's comments came after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra expressing concerns over officers not acknowledging letters, phone calls or messages of Assembly Members.

In a letter dated March 19, Gupta said, "A few instances have been brought to my notice where the communications of the Hon'ble Members in the form of letters, phone calls or messages have not even been acknowledged by the concerned Officer."

In his letter, Gupta urged the Chief Secretary to sensitize Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and key officials of Delhi Police and DDA for strict compliance.

"This is a serious matter and I think there is an urgent need to reiterate the Government Instructions issued in this regard by the General Administration Dept, Government of NCT of Delhi and the dept of Personnel & Training, Government of India from time to time," the letter read. (ANI)