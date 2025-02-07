AAP to Meet Candidates Today Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election Results

New Delhi: A meeting of all 70 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to be held today ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election results scheduled on February 8.

As per the sources, the meeting will be held at 11:30 am regarding the party's preparation for the results and allegations concerning the horse-trading of MLAs.

After most exit polls predicted a clear victory for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the BJP.

In a post on social media X, Kejriwal indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP candidates to join the party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also echoed the same allegations. BJP has vehemently dismissed the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But your abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)