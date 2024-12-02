AAP suffered consequences of working for people Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has suffered the consequences of working for the people. She said that Congress and AAP failed to reach a consensus to form an alliance.

"We saw it in Haryana, we have seen it in Delhi now that Congress and AAP could not come to a consensus to be able to contest on their own and are fighting this fight. We must remember that the AAP has seen the struggle. They have won the mandate of the people, yet their elected representatives were jailed on frivolous charges. They have suffered all the consequences (because) of working for the people of Delhi," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

The Shiv Sena MP further said that AAP in Delhi has fought against the false narratives, hoping that people will realise their struggle and vote for them in the upcoming assembly elections.

"I am hoping the people of Delhi will realise that they fought legal battles, they have fought against the false narratives, the lies and the non-cooperation coming from the central government. So people of Delhi would keep that in mind and would make them win the assembly elections again," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Chaturvedi said.

Her reaction comes after AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his party would contest the upcoming 2025 assembly polls alone and that there would be no alliance with any party.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, Renowned UPSC coach Awadh Ojha on Monday joined AAP in the presence of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and leader Manish Sisodia.

After joining AAP, Awadh Ojha said, "I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me the opportunity to work for education by joining politics. Education is such a medium which is the soul of the family, society and nation." (ANI)