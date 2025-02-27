AAP MLAs Denied Entry to Delhi Assembly, Protest Against Suspension

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Thursday staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the third day of the new session under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and other party MLAs sat on a protest after being reportedly denied entry into the Assembly premises. AAP leaders claimed they were blocked from entering the Assembly today by the police on the orders of the Speaker and alleged that barricades were placed on the entry road to stop them.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Police officers are saying that we (AAP MLAs) are suspended from the assembly, so we will not even be allowed to enter the assembly premises. This is undemocratic and unconstitutional... To date, this has never happened in the history of the country... Even in Parliament, there are protests under the Gandhi statue even after being suspended... After all, how can we be stopped? We tried to talk to the Speaker but nothing is happening."

In a post on X, LoP Atishi said, "AAP MLAs were suspended for three days for chanting 'Jai Bhim.' Today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises"

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had on February 25 extended the suspension of all 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for three days, after they were marshaled out for raising slogans as they continued to protest against the ruling BJP for allegedly removing the photographs of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's office.

BJP's MLA Mohan Singh Bisht today said that the attitude of the AAP was "wrong" further stating that the MLAs needed to bring a change in their behaviour.

Speaking to mediapersons Bisht said "Their attitude has been very wrong...if the LG is giving the speech, then they should listen to it... I have never seen such an attitude from anyone before... they should bring a change in their behaviour... it is the people that have chosen us... the party only gives us a symbol...they need to have knowledge on the decorum that needs to be maintained..."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said that the corruption exposed in the CAG report would be discussed in Delhi Assembly and alleged that the AAP party had benefitted its close relatives and caused a revenue loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the national capital, while asserting that the "real face" of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet would be exposed.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, "The kind of corruption that has been exposed in this CAG report, the way they (AAP) have benefited their close relatives, will be discussed today, and the real face of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his entire cabinet will also be exposed..." (ANI)