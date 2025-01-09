AAP leaders to meet CEC today; will raise electoral roll fraud allegation

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he will raise the issue of alleged large-scale fraud in the electoral roll in the New Delhi Assembly constituency with the Chief Election Commissioner at a meeting scheduled for 3 pm today.

"Today at 3 pm we have a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner. In this meeting, we will raise all these issues," Kejriwal said in the press conference when asked about the AAP's allegation of electoral roll fraud.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh will accompany Kejriwal in the meeting.

On Wednesday Chief Minister Atishi sought an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner for the second time this week on the issue.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had accused the BJP of committing "a large-scale fraud" in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly constituency where Kejriwal is contesting in the upcoming Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to include Delhi's Jat community in the OBC list of the Centre. He accused the BJP-led Central government of "cheating" the community in the name of OBC reservation for the last 10 years.

"Delhi government OBC list consists of the Jat community, but the OBC list of the centre does not consist of the Jat community of Delhi. The Jat community students of Delhi do not get reservations when they apply for the Delhi University admission," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

"Central government institutions do not offer reservations to the Jat community of Delhi... This is injustice for the Jat community living in Delhi," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)