AAP Labels Rahul Gandhi "Dishonest", Congress Hits Back, Dares Kejriwal to Quit INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: As the political atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi heats up, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched an attack on all opposition players, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "dishonest".

The poster released by AAP on its social media handle further intensifies the tensions between the two parties that remain part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

The poster labels Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken as "dishonest" along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Virendraa Sachdeva, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri while referring to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal as being "honest".

"Kejriwal's honesty will prevail over all the dishonest people," the poster read.

However the Congress took the attack right back at Kejriwal daring him to leave the INDIA bloc and alleging that he had given all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to BJP.

"If Arvind Kejriwal has guts, he should announce that he is leaving the INDIA alliance. Congress party is standing strong with 100 MPs and Arvind Kejriwal is the one who gave all the 7 seats to BJP...You (Arvind Kejriwal) were begging in front of us for alliance during the Lok Sabha elections. Congress made the biggest mistake by forming an alliance with your party for the 7 seats in Delhi...Congress party had to face a huge loss because of this," Congress candidate from Kalkaji Alka Lamba said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh went a step further suggesting a link between Anna Hazare's movement and RSS while claiming that AAP is the "B Team" of BJP.

"BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin. There is no difference between them. We are fighting the elections against AAP and BJP. AAP is the B team of the BJP. There is a collusion between AAP and BJP...Who started the Anna Hazare moment? From where did they get inspiration from? RSS was behind this." Ramesh said.

Ramesh further cleared that the INDIA alliance was formed for Lok Sabha elections and has no workings in Delhi Assembly polls. Ramesh lashed out at Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that he became CM by lying.

"The Sheila Dikshit government worked for the development of Delhi. In the past ten years, we saw only 'jumlas' and announcements. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi by lying," Ramesh said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)