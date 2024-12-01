AAP government synonymous with scams scandals BJP leader CR Kesavan

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on Sunday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged involvement of its MLA Naresh Balyan in "extortion of money" with the help of a gangster and said that Delhi government is "synonymous with scams and scandals" riddled with "corruption and extortion business."

"The AAP government is synonymous with scams and scandals riddled with corruption and extortion business. The people of Delhi have witnessed a decade of dishonesty, deceit, drama due to the misrule of AAP which has created havoc in their lives. The AAP government intoxicated with power has misused its authority and cast a big doubt on the future of Delhi and its people. We saw a big expose yesterday in which AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was caught red-handed in an audio in which he was talking to a gangster abroad and the discussion was about extorting money from traders and people of Delhi...When this was exposed, the AAP was rattled they needed a distraction, a diversion to take the attention away from this extortion scam," Kesavan told ANI.

When asked about the liquid thrown at Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, he said, "When only water was thrown on Mr Kejriwal, AAP started dramatizing saying that it was spirit thrown on Kejriwal and it was an attempt to burn Kejriwal."

Kesavan further said that Aam Aadmi Party has been one of the worst governments in the history of Indian politics.

"They have been the biggest failure and the people of Delhi are very angry. The people of Delhi will not fall prey to these cheap tricks and desperate tactics of the Aam Aadmi Party and will not fall into their trap," he said.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged the involvement of an Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balya in the "extortion of money" with the help of a gangster and said that "gangsters" are the biggest supporters of AAP.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the BJP leader alleges the involvement of an MLA of AAP in extortion of money with the help of a gangster.

"AAP has become a party of goons... Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money and extortion is done by threatening the common man on the instructions of AAP MLA. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA is running the business of extortion by threatening the common man. In an audio clip of AAP's 'extortionist' MLA Naresh Balyan, he is talking to a gangster to extort money from a builder. Is it the job of an MLA who has taken the oath of the Constitution to threaten innocent citizens and run an extortion racket with the approval of Arvind Kejriwal?" Bhatia said.

In a post on X, BJP played an audio clip of a purported conversation of the AAP MLA Naresh Balyan with the gangster.

"Ye hain AAP ke 'Kattar Imandaar'... Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a conversation with a gangster. The gangster asks why the AAP leader has filed a complaint against him. Balyan replies that he was being blackmailed by the gangster and his goons. The gangster responds that he would make some recording of Balyan viral, listening to which the MLA flips and starts singing like a canary," BJP said.

"In another conversation, a close aide to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan is talking to a gangster about a land deal, and blackmailing several other businesspersons. Behind their garb of Imaandaari, all these AAP frauds are doing is Gundagardi!" it added. (ANI)