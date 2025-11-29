A productive discussion, says Dy CM Shivakumar as breakfast meeting with Siddaramaiah ends

Bengaluru: The crucial breakfast meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar concluded on Saturday at the CM’s official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru. Both leaders took to social media platform X to share updates about the meeting. Shivakumar described the discussion as “productive.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X: “I had breakfast and held a brief discussion with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar wrote on X: “Met Hon’ble CM Shri Siddaramaiah ji at Cauvery residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka’s priorities and the road ahead.”

Both leaders also shared photographs from the meeting.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar are expected to address a joint press conference later at Cauvery soon.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy reacted sharply to the development, saying, “The drama is unfolding and we are waiting for the results. The people of the state gave Congress 140 seats. But what has the Congress done in the last two-and-a-half years? Do they care about the people? There is no need to even discuss this government."

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, remarked, “This is a tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar. Ever since this conflict began, their relationship has been damaged. A breakfast meeting will not resolve the crisis. There is an issue between them and they cannot resolve it on their own. Intervention from a third party is needed, and that third party is the high command — which itself is helpless.”

“The Congress high command is weak when it comes to dealing with CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar. The high command has completely failed. If they had the capacity, they would have resolved this much earlier. Until now, they have remained silent as they cannot afford to lose either of them,” Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged.

